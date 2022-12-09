Ukraine accuses Russia of storing rocket launchers at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russia has installed several rocket launchers at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian officials. Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said in an official statement that the Russian military, currently stationed inside the atomic power plant, has installed six Grad rocket launchers near the six reactors which are currently not functional. The statement strongly criticised the action and said that it is "violating conditions for nuclear and radiation safety.”

While the claim was backed by several Ukrainian ministers, no independent verification was conducted. According to official data, the Grad rocket launchers are capable of firing rockets within a range of 40 kilometres. As a result, one rocket from the power plant will be able to hit targets on the other side of the Dnieper river along with the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets in the region.

Earlier, the United Nations nuclear watchdog decided to assign inspectors to the plant who were tasked with monitoring the damage inflected by the ongoing conflict. Since the deployment of the agents, Ukraine has raised multiple accusations against Russia when it comes to storing weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that the conflict in Ukraine can be “a long process” and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine needs to agree to Russia’s demands.

Also read | One dead in massive shopping centre fire in Moscow, arson suspected

"(Volodymyr) Zelensky knows when it may end. It may end tomorrow if he wishes so.”