One dead in massive fire at shopping centre in Moscow, arson suspected

Russian firefighters have put out the massive fire that broke out overnight in a shopping centre in a Moscow suburb. Russia's Investigative Committee said one person has died as a result of the blaze at the Mega Khimki shopping centre, about seven kilometres (four miles) from Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

"The open blaze was put out at 10:45 am (0735 GMT)," Sergei Poletykin, the head of the Moscow region emergency services told Russian media.

They are checking to see if there were any other victims.

"Investigators and forensics experts are on the scene," he said.

More than 70 firefighters and 20 fire trucks were at the site, emergency services said, and struggled to bring the fire under control as a roof collapsed.

"Due to the collapse of the roof, the fire spread instantly to a large area," the Moscow region's emergency services said on Telegram.

Russian news agencies reported that emergency services suspect arson in the incident. "Deliberate acts, as in arson, are being considered," the Interfax news agency quoted a source as saying.

"In the Moscow region, firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres," Russia's ministry of emergency situations had earlier said on Telegram.

Social media videos showed a huge fire and people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE