UK will match military aid spent on Ukraine next year, says PM Liz Truss

Britain’s newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged that the United Kingdom will continue their financial support to Ukraine. Ahead of her first foreign trip as PM, Truss said that the UK will match the figures of 2022 and will also send both financial and artillery support to Ukraine.

"My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security," Truss said according to Reuters.

The UK has been a major supporter of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion and till now, they have committed £2.3bn to the cause in 2022. According to the media reports, Truss is expected to talk more about the commitment during the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"The number one issue is global security - making sure we are able to collectively deal with Russian aggression and ensuring that Ukraine prevails, and Putin doesn't have success in Ukraine.”

"(It's a) huge priority for European security as well as ensuring that we are working together with other members of the G7 to make sure we are not strategically dependent on authoritarian regimes. That's the priority," Truss told reporters ahead of her foreign trip according to Sky News.

During her campaign, Truss sparked a mini controversy when she said that she is not sure whether France is a “friend or foe” to Britain. Ahead of her US trip, Truss made it clear that she is looking to work closely with Emmanuel Macron and said that she wanted "a constructive relationship with France".