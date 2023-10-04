UK: Video shows drug dealers, trying to flee, stuck mid-air after police car chase

Drug dealers were trying to flee from undercover police, but their car was stuck in the air between a lamppost and a police vehicle in a dramatic way in a Swansea car park.

During the car chase, Arif Ali (21) and Tanvir Ali (20) narrowly avoided pedestrians and other cars and raced through the car park before crashing.

In a statement, South Wales Police noted that two men, who were dealing Class A drugs in Swansea, have been jailed after they failed to evade police.

The statement added that a "short pursuit entailed, where driver Tanvir Ali drove dangerously on the road, narrowly missing pedestrians and parked vehicles, before colliding with an unmarked police vehicle. Both Arif and Tanvir were detained at the scene".

Watch the video here:

The police said that Tanvir and Arif had been utilising cars parked in the crowded parking lot as "stash cars" to house their heroin and crack cocaine supply.

Police said that Operation Ortega is a Force Intelligence & Organised Crime Unit (FIOCU) led investigation into an organised crime gang involved in the supply of Class A controlled drugs in Swansea.

As a result of the probe, Arif and Tanvir were convicted of two counts of intent to sell Class A narcotics and sentenced to prison on Friday (Sep 22) at Swansea Crown Court.

According to the authorities, Tanvir was sentenced to a total imprisonment of three years and four months. He was also convicted of violent disorder and dangerous driving.

Tanvir was also given a two-year-eight-month driving ban and will need to pass an extended retest.

Meanwhile, Arif was sentenced to three years and nine months.

