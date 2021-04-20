UK to vow 78% reduction in emissions by 2035, new report claims

The United Kingdom has vowed to reduce 78 per cent emissions by 2035 and is now ramping up efforts to achieve the target, new reports suggested on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil new targets by the end of this week, which will revise the target to 15 years earlier than originally planned, BBC reported.

For the first time ever, the new targets will now include emissions incurred from international aviation and shipping, which have remained at the helm of reform demands by many environmental groups.

In November, the country is set to host COP26, the United Nation’s annual climate gathering. Johnson will address a climate summit on Thursday which will be hosted by US President Joe Biden.

The UK has a target to become carbon neutral by the middle of this century. In December 2020, the country pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by over two-thirds compared to 1990 levels by 2030.

Part of these moves would include promoting electric vehicles, wind power generation, discouraging meat and dairy consumption.

Last year, the UK government’s independent advisory body - the Committee on Climate Change (CCC) gave out recommendations, of which the latest 78 per cent target over the next 10 years was posited.

(With inputs from agencies)