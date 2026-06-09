/UK School Stabbing: Schoolgirl detained after three people wounded in Wales

A 14-year-old schoolgirl has been arrested in the northwestern English city of Manchester after two students and a staff member were wounded in a school stabbing, UK police announced on Tuesday (June 9). According to a statement from Greater Manchester Police, the teenage girl was detained on suspicion of assault and remains in custody for questioning.

Three individuals suffered injuries believed to be stab wounds during the incident, which occurred at the Co-op Academy north of central Manchester. The victims include a 14-year-old schoolgirl, a 14-year-old schoolboy, and a 27-year-old male member of the school staff. Police confirmed that all three were transported to the hospital, noting that their injuries are thankfully not believed to be serious and all remain in stable condition.

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Following the attack, the school decided to go into lockdown as emergency vehicles quickly surrounded the building, according to a report by the Manchester Evening News. Police Chief Inspector Jon Shilvock stated that officers will remain at the school and within the surrounding area to provide a visible presence and offer reassurance to the local community.