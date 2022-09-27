UK sanctions top Russian officials amid 'sham' Ukraine referendums 

The UK on Monday (September 26) imposed sanctions on top Russian officials who are involved in holding referendums, called 'sham' by UK, in occupied regions of Ukraine. Citizens in four regions of Ukraine were voting for a fourth day on Monday.

Ukraine and the West have said that they will not recognise results.

"Sham referendums held at the barrel of a gun cannot be free or fair and we will never recognise their results," British foreign secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"Today's sanctions will target those behind these sham votes, as well as the individuals that continue to prop up the Russian regime's war of aggression."

Britain said those sanctioned included 55 board members and directors from organisations the government said "continue to bankroll the Russian war machine". These included Gazprombank, Sberbank and Sovcombank.

Reuters said that Sovcombank declined to comment while Gazprombank and Sberbank didnt immediately respond.

The government also added another four oligarchs to the sanctions list: God Nisanov, Zarakh Iliev, Iskander Makhmudov and Igor Makarov. It said their net worth was 6.3 billion pounds ($6.81 billion).

(With inputs from agencies)

