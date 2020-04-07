UK reports 786 deaths in last 24 hours as nation struggles to battle coronavirus

The United Kingdom on Tuesday reported 786 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.

"As of 5pm on April 6, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 6,159 have sadly died," the health ministry said.

On Monday, the UK had reported over 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths with the death toll rising to 5,373.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently in intensive care battling coronavirus as the nation scrambles to fight the deadly pandemic sweeping the country with the National Health Service(NHS) overburdened with the huge number of daily virus cases.

There are at least 52, 302 infected cases of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus live tracker.

In a grim study conducted by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said that Britain could witness 66,000 coronavirus deaths by July in the first wave of the pandemic.

The study said 151,680 people were likely to die from the virus in Europe. Spain and France were next, with 19,000 and 15,000 predicted deaths, respectively, the study revealed.

"We are expecting a foreboding few weeks for people in many parts of Europe," said IHME Director Christopher Murray.

"It seems likely the number of deaths will exceed our projections for the United States," the IHME director said even as the US over 10,000 died due to the virus on Tuesday.

"The peak for Europe as a whole is expected in the third week of April," Murray said.