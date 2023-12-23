UK outpaces Colombia in alarming cocaine consumption: Data
UK faces a cocaine epidemic with the highest consumption rates in Europe, linked to the country's binge-drinking culture. The OECD reports 2.7 per cent of adults using cocaine, posing health and societal challenges.
The United Kingdom is confronting the highest cocaine consumption rates in Europe, surpassing major trafficking countries, as per OECD data. This alarming trend, ranking the UK second globally after Australia, reflects concerns of a widespread epidemic fueled by the country's binge-drinking culture.
- Worst in Europe: The UK ranks second globally, following only Australia, with 2.7 per cent of adults aged 15 to 64 using cocaine.
- Binge-drinking Culture: Experts link the surge to the UK's pervasive binge-drinking culture, where cocaine is as accessible as ordering a pizza and commonly consumed in pubs, wine bars, and even at football matches.
- Gender disparity: Men in the UK are twice as likely as women to use cocaine, with 3.6 per cent compared to 1.6 per cent.
- Global comparison: UK's consumption rates are four times higher than Colombia (0.6 per cent) and three times higher than Mexico (0.8 per cent).
- OECD analysis: The UK's rates are more than double the average (1.2 per cent) across 38 OECD developed Western nations.
The UK government's 10-year drug strategy, backed by a $3.8 billion investment, aims to address the illicit drug supply and enhance treatment options for people struggling with drug abuse.
Separately, Bern, Switzerland, contemplates legalising recreational cocaine use due to its widespread consumption, challenging traditional anti-drug policies.
(With inputs from agencies)