UK model charges guests for food, hotel bills to attend the wedding

A UK-based model named Carla Bellucci has made the news headlines for a bizarre decision regarding her wedding. Reportedly, 40-year-old Karla is set to tie the knot with her 52-year-old beau Jovani. The wedding will take place in the archipelago of Cape Verde with guests invited as well. However, there's a twist in the tale.

Reportedly, Carla has asked the guests to shell out as much as $112 to attend the wedding. Additionally, the guests are expected to pay for their food as well as flight and hotel charges. While the guests are being asked to spend a fortune, the model has already spent nearly $48,000 on the wedding.

According to media reports, Carla and Jovani have hired white horses and brought elaborate dresses for the big day, whilst spending approximately $7,500 on wedding rings.

Read More: UK to relax wedding rules. Couples can get married at beaches, cruise ships or even their kitchen

Last year, a bride in Australia had pulled off a similar routine. She had charged guests $99 to attend her wedding and eat a 'banquet style feast'. The enraged guests took to social media platforms and blasted the couple for their methods. One of the guests on Reddit remarked that couple was providing an open bar but still had a wishing well, which is a drop-off point for friends and family to leave gifts, mainly in the form of money.

With inputs from agencies

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: