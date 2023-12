UK immigration minister quits over Rwanda bill

Britain's immigration minister Robert Jenrick has resigned after the government published draft emergency legislation aimed at getting its Rwandan migrant deportation scheme up and running, interior minister James Cleverly said on Wednesday (December 6).

Asked by a lawmaker in parliament to confirm if Jenrick had resigned, Cleverly said: "That has been confirmed."

Jenrick, who had been immigration minister since October last year, was not present in parliament as Cleverly gave a statement on the proposed legislation.

The Times newspaper reported Jenrick quit after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejected his demands to opt out of European human rights laws.