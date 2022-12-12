UK government faces legal challenge over North Sea oil and gas licences

The British government’s plan to award more than 130 new licences for North Sea oil and gas exploration has run into trouble once again. Several environmental groups have called the move “unlawful” in accordance to the existing laws and they also pointed out that this will directly lead to the expansion of fossil fuel being produced by the United Kingdom. The groups have already written to Grant Shapps – the business minister – in an attempt to reverse the decision to award the licences.

The UK government decided to give the green light to the country’s first new coalmine in over 30 years to be built in Whitehaven in Cumbria. While the decision was taken in 2021, it has not been widely accepted and ministers are also facing a legal challenge questioning the validity of the decision.

Greenpeace has recently accused the government of going back on its commitment towards promoting alternate fuel sources and alleged that the Cumbrian mine will not achieve the “net zero” target.

“When it comes to carbon, our planning system has a major blind spot,” said Phil Evans, an oil and gas campaigner at Greenpeace, according to The Guardian.

Also read | Iran executes second protester in less than a week

“Ministers keep greenlighting new fossil fuel projects without fully considering the climate-wrecking emissions from burning those fuels. That’s completely irresponsible. It’s like giving an unlit cigarette a quick sniff and concluding that it can’t do much harm,” he added.