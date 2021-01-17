UK: Cathedrals converted into coronavirus vaccination centres

As UK aims to boost coronavirus vaccine rollout, cathedrals across the region have been converted into makeshift COVID vaccination centres for people aged 70 and more along with other vulnerable groups. People queuing at cathedrals in Salisbury and Blackburn were able to enjoy soothing organ music as they marvelled at the grand buildings.

UK Government is aiming to vaccinate 2 million people a week. This will enable it to vaccinate those in four highest risk tiers- the elderly, clinically vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers

Dean of Blackburn Peter Howell-Jones praised the role the buildings will play in offering vaccinations to the community saying, ''with a space this sort of size we should be able to see thousands of people vaccinated each week, and it feels really great to be part of that process."

Government data showed on Saturday (January 16) that almost 3.6 million people had received one dose of vaccine, the most in Europe and an increase of 324,000 on the day before.

The government has already said that it plans to quarantine whoever arrives in UK in addition to a compulsory COVID-19 negative certificate. These measures come into effect on Monday.

"This means that if you come to this country you must have proof of a negative Covid virus test that you have taken in the 72 hours before leaving," said UK PM Boris Johnson on Friday.

The UK had previously made an exception for travellers from certain countries and territories with low Covid caseloads, allowing them to arrive freely through "corridors", without showing negative virus tests or quarantining afterwards.

These included Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Singapore as well as Bermuda and Gibraltar.

(With AFP inputs)