UK by-election results: Conservatives hold Boris Johnson's former seat, avoid wipeout

Britain's ruling Conservatives on Friday (July 21) won former prime minister Boris Johnson's old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip as Rishi Sunak avoided a wipe-out for his party in the by-elections seen as a test for his premiership. The vote was a result of the former PM standing down as an MP last month.

The by-election came amid public anger over a range of issues, with the expansion of a tax on polluting vehicles among them.

Sunak was all set for a triple blow after voters went to the polls in three constituencies currently held by his party on Thursday.

However, winning Johnson's former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip by 13,965 votes to 13,470 came as an unexpected boost for Sunak. It delivered a blow to Labour leader Keir Starmer and London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan.

Victorious candidate Steve Tuckwell said, "The recognition that Boris Johnson is not on the ballot paper has been very clear."

"What we have had is people asking what will be the impact of the ULEZ," he said, referring to London Mayor Sadiq Khan's pollution tax.

Labour's historic result

Labour achieved a historic result by winning Selby and Ainsty despite the Tories having a majority of more than 20,000 votes. The party said overturning the majority of 20,137 from the last general election marks the biggest majority the party has overturned at a by-election since World War II.

The Conservatives also suffered a crushing defeat in the seat of Somerton and Frome, where their 19,000 majority turned into a 11,000 deficit as the Liberal Democrats won by 21,187 to 10,179.

Lib Dem winner Sarah Dyke hailed a "stunning and historic victory" during her speech. She took aim at the "woeful government".

"We have been let down and taken for granted. This government is too busy being a circus of chaos — enough is enough," she said.

Starmer said that "this is a historic result" after the Selby and Ainsty victory.

Starmer said, "This is a historic result that shows that people are looking at Labour and seeing a changed party that is focused entirely on the priorities of working people with an ambitious, practical plan to deliver."

"Keir Mather will be a fantastic MP who will deliver the fresh start Selby and Ainsty deserve," he added.

"It is clear just how powerful the demand for change is. Voters put their trust in us – many for the first time. After 13 years of Tory chaos, only Labour can give the country its hope, its optimism and its future back," he further said.

(With inputs from agencies)

