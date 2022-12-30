UFO scare: Unannounced rocket leaves people puzzled in South Korea

The military in South Korea announced that a solid-fueled rocket was test-fired on Friday after its undeclared launch created a brief scare among the public who believed it to be a suspected UFO appearance or a missile launch by North Korea.

In a statement, the defence ministry stated that the launch of the rocket was a part of the country’s efforts to increase space-based surveillance capability and enhance its defence posture.

The military stated that the general public was not notified about the rocket’s launch in advance because it included sensitive security issues related to the military.

On Friday evening, people saw a white and red-hued tendril of vapour behind a bright white light in the sky of South Korea. The internet sites and social media of South Korea were filled with messages from people who spotted an object or a coloured vapour or any kind of mysterious light in the sky.

A few of them also posted videos and photos. On Twitter user wrote, “What is this? Is this a UFO? I’m scared”. Another user stated that perhaps it was a missile launch by North Korea and worried that a war is going to start, while someone else said that a signal is being sent back by a North Korean spy operating in South Korea back to the North.

Some even suspected that the appearance of light was a supernatural phenomenon. As per the local media, South Korean police and emergency officers received reports of many citizens who had witnessed a suspicious object flying in the sky and mysterious light.

The rocket launch in South Korea took place four days after the North was accused by the South of flying five drones near the country’s border for the first time in five years. The government officials said that the solid-fueled rocket will be used to put the first spy satellite of the nation into orbit.