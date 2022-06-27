UAE offers assistance to make prisoner exchange possible between Russia, Ukraine

In order to make a prisoner exchange possible, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered its assistance to Russia and Ukraine, reported Russian news agency RIA Novosti citing sources. The UAE’s proposal is being considered by both nations as they are finalising the lists of prisoners, which may be swapped, said RIA Novosti’s report. Both nations, Russia and Ukraine, have been claiming to capture hundreds of prisoners of war (POWs) since the invasion began on February 24. In the first week of June, Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russian forces have captured over 6,500 Ukrainian fighters.

Earlier this month, the Ukrainian government also said that 11 rounds of prisoner swaps have been held since the war has started. In these rounds, several prisoners have been swapped. Each nation has accused the other’s forces of committing war crimes and atrocities on civilians and POWs.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 nations "now is not the time for negotiations" referring to Russia. The Ukraine president also asked G7 nations to "limit the price of Russian oil" and to "intensify sanctions" against Russia over its invasion of his country, reports said.

