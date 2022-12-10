UAE moon mission: Know where to watch Emirates lunar mission launching, date, timing and livestream details

Emirates Lunar mission: The first mission to the moon from United Arab Emirates is all set to blast off on Sunday, December 11, 2022. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the new launch date on December 7, after the initial launch attempt was postponed due to pre-flight checks of the launch vehicle. The MBRSC’s plan is to launch a lunar rover named Rashid to the moon. It will touch down in Atlas crater. The landing will occur around five months after launch, in April 2023, as the integrated spacecraft will use a low-energy route to the moon rather than a straight approach.

Emirates Lunar mission all details

The moon mission holds extreme importance for the Arab country as it will make UAE the fourth country in the world to land on the moon. The Rashid Rover is named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, former Ruler of Dubai. The launch vehicle has passed all the required pre-flight tests, and is now ready to embark on a historic journey.

Where will the Emirates Lunar mission land on the moon?

The Atlas Crater, which is located on Mare Frigoris' southernmost edge, is the Rashid Rover's primary landing location. A "mare" is a lunar plain that is level and dark. The location, on the extreme north side of the Moon, has not yet been investigated.

The location was determined along with a number of backup plans that, depending on circumstances that arise during transportation, might be employed. The location satisfies both the technical requirements of the Emirates Lunar Mission's scientific exploratory goals and the lander technology demonstration mission's technical specs.

What is Rashid Rover's primary objective?

The rover will investigate lunar soil characteristics, lunar petrography and geology, dust migration, surface plasma conditions, and the photoelectron sheath of the Moon. One of the biggest difficulties astronauts encounter on the Moon is lunar dust, often known as regolith. Scientists discovered how lunar dust stuck to spacesuits, causing erosion and operational issues, during the Apollo missions. With an experiment that will test several materials against the dust, the Rashid rover is made to address this issue.

Emirates Lunar mission launching date and time

The UAE moon mission will be launched on Sunday, 11 December, 2022. The launch attempt will be made at 11:38 AM UAE time and 01:08 PM IST. The launch vehicle will blast off from a spaceport in Florida, USA, on Sunday.

Where to watch the Emirates Lunar mission launching live?