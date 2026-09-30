/Two hurricanes and a storm could spawn 'hybrid' storm predicted to bring 8 inches of snow to parts of US

A massive storm system is forecast to bring heavy rain and one of the earliest snowfalls of the season to the Colorado Rockies. The National Weather Service said that the highest elevations of the region could witness snow at the beginning of October as part of a major storm that will bring heavy rain to the Southwest and central United States.

"Pacific tropical moisture will wrap into a storm over the Southwest U.S. and will continue a multi-day heavy rainfall event this week that will extend into the Midwest and southern Plains," the weather service said.

The weather event is linked to Hurricane Polo and a separate weather system, leading it to be called a "hybrid storm". AccuWeather meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said the storm combines the remnants of Polo and the other system and will trigger rainfall for several days and even flooding in some parts of the central US. The impacted region will span from Arizona to Chicago.

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The major weather event is the result of the "residual tropical moisture from two hurricanes clashes with another storm swinging in from the west," Glenny said, according to USA Today. The Southwest witnessed heavy rain just days ago, which means the new storm increases the risk of flash flooding in the region.

AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jon Porter said that “in New Mexico, this may be the most dangerous flash flooding risk in the last 5 years or more.”

Snowfall prediction for new storm

The storm will also bring snow, but only to a handful of people. The snow levels will be above 11,000 feet, the elevation at which snow starts to fall. Snow chances will peak early Thursday morning (October 1), according to the Denver weather service.