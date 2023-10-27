Two flight attendants sue United Airlines for staffing Dodgers flights with 'young, white, thin' women

Two flight attendants have accused United Airlines of staffing young, white and thin female attendants on its charter flights for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the team's request.

According to the suit filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, United Airlines removed female flight attendants from the Dodgers charter flights because they belonged to the minority. They replaced them with "young, white and thin women, who did not have to interview for the highly coveted positions" at the team's request.

Darby Quezada, 44, and Dawn Todd, 50, have worked for United Airlines for over 15 years. Quezada is of Black, Mexican and Jewish descent, and Todd is Black, Los Angeles Daily News reported. They alleged that United employees who were white engaged in racism, discrimination, and antisemitism towards minority flight attendants on the Dodgers charter flights.

Quezada claimed they called her "the flight's maid" as they needed "a Mexican to clean the bathrooms." They told her to stop speaking Spanish because "we are in America. She received antisemitic comments like, "You know Jesus died for you even if you don't believe" and "You don't look Jewish."

Dawn Todd claimed she faced retaliation after reporting the demotion of Black flight attendants and the denial of benefits and perks to Black flight attendants on Dodgers flights, in addition to the racism and ageism she experienced.

The plaintiff's attorney, Sam S Yebri, stated, "Major American corporations like United Airlines must understand that it is illegal to make staffing decisions based on an employee's race and looks." He added, "United's blatantly discriminatory staffing decisions on the flights allowed the cancer of racism and antisemitism to metastasize themselves."

"United's charter airline program for professional sports teams has a long, troubled history," said the latest lawsuit. "For years, United's Inflight Charter Program has been riddled with allegations of discrimination, racism and sexism."

United Airlines has denied the accusations. Charles Hobart, a United spokesman, told City News Service, "United Airlines fosters an environment of inclusion and does not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We believe this lawsuit is without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously."

Crew members working on Dodgers charter flights get paid more for longer trips, receive better accommodations and higher allowances, and often receive valuable sports tickets, passes and merchandise, as per the latest lawsuit.

Black and Jewish flight attendants at United Airlines filed a similar complaint against the company in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)