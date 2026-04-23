/Two dead, several injured after dangerous chemical leak in West Virginia

Two people died and several others required treatment after a chemical leak in West Virginia on Wednesday. The chemical spill was reported just outside of Charleston at around 9.30 am at silver recovery business Catalyst Refiners, owned by Ames Goldsmith. As per reports, a tank was being cleaned ahead of decommissioning when a violent chemical reaction occurred between highly corrosive nitric acid and what is known as M2000A, which led to the off-gassing of hydrogen sulfide, said local authorities at a press conference after the incident.

Two employees died in the incident, while 19 people required care. One employee remains in critical condition. Seven emergency responders also required evaluation at a hospital after possible exposure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier reports said that multiple people were found unresponsive, according to Kanawha County Metro 911. At least two people were receiving CPR as emergency crews arrived at the facility.

Also Read: White House security alert forces press evacuation from outdoor positions by Secret Service

While hydrogen sulphide can occur naturally, the period of exposure and amount of gas can influence health effects. After high-level exposure, people can become unconscious and, in extreme cases, die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can also cause cardiovascular impacts and respiratory problems, like pulmonary oedema, or the build-up of fluid within the lungs.

Kanawha County Emergency Services Director C.W. Sigman said ambulances and buses were used to take patients to awaiting hospitals.

Several local, state, and federal agencies responded to the scene. Federal agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are expected to launch investigations.



Kanawha County Commission President Ben Salango said seven of those treated were EMS workers.

The incident triggered a one-mile shelter-in-place order initially, was reduced to the immediate area surrounding the facility, and lifted ultimately.