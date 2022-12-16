Two dead, dozens missing following landslide near Kuala Lumpur

A landslide that struck a campsite in Malaysia early Friday has left at least two people dead, three injured and over 50 missing. Search and rescue personnel are searching the scene for survivors. The landslide was reported in Selangor state, on the outskirts of capital, Kuala Lumpur, at about 3 am local time. A total of 79 people were caught in the landslide and 23 had been found safe, the state fire and rescue department said.

"I pray that the missing victims can be found safely soon," Malaysia's minister of natural resources, environment and climate change, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, tweeted on Friday morning. "The rescue team has been working since early. I'm going down there today."

It struck a road near an organic farm that also provides camping facilities just outside the Genting Highlands, according to a statement by the department. Norazam Khamis, the department's director, said the landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 metres (100 ft) above the campsite, and covered an area of about one acre (0.4 hectare).

Footage from local television showed the aftermath through a forested area beside a road. In images posted on social media, rescue workers can be seen clambering over thick mud, large trees and other debris.

Genting Highlands is a scenic hill country area in Batang Kali district, north of the capital, popular for its resorts and natural beauty. Selangor has witnessed landslides before, often attributed to forest and land clearance. Its rainy season right now in the region, but no heavy rain or earthquakes were recorded overnight.

A year ago, about 21,000 people were displaced by flooding from torrential rain in seven states across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE