Twitter, YouTube ban Steve Bannon for wanting Anthony Fauci beheaded if Trump wins US election 2020

Twitter and Youtube have taken a stand against the right-wing strategist Steve Bannon and suspended an account that was promoting Bannon's podcast in which he said the US coronavirus task force expert Anthony Fauci should be decapitated as a "warning" to others.

Donald Trump's aid and strategist hosts a podcast named "Bannon’s War Room". During one of the latest episodes of the podcast, he suggested that if Donald Trump wins the US election 2020 against Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded as awarning to the other federal bureaucrats.

"I’d actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, right? I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program, or you’re gone," Bannon said.

Steve Bannon calls for Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Wray to be beheaded "as a warning to federal bureaucrats"@youtube prohibits "inciting others to commit violent acts against individuals"



The "get with the program, or you’re gone" appraoch was not appreciated by twitter and YouTube who suspended Bannon's accounts saying the platforms prohibit inciting others to commit violent acts against individuals. However, Bannon did, later in the podcast, partially retract his punishment idea saying the President would not go ahead with this suggestion as Donald Trump is "kind hearted" and a "good man".

Many believe that Bannon's comment was meant as a metaphor but was poked by his co-anchor Jack Maxey who took the metaphor further by citing the example of anniversary of "hanging of two Tories in Philadelphia" during the American Revolution.

"These [Tories] were Quaker businessmen who had cohabitated, if you will, with the British while they were occupying Philadelphia. These people were hung. This is what we used to do to traitors," Maxey said. "That’s how you won the revolution… The revolution wasn’t some sort of garden party, right? It was a civil war."

Steve Bannon's War Room co-host Raheem Kassam took to Twitter to share screenshit of the suspended accounts with the caption "Looks permanent. Time to bring @WarRoom2020 back!"

@WarRoom2020 back!"

Donald Trump, whose main focus right now is to accuse Joe Biden of committing fraud has not yet commented on this issue. The two, who were once close, have had a falling out in the last few months, but Bannon has continued to lend his supporting voice for the President from a distance.