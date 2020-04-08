Twitter chief Dorsey vows quarter of his fortune for coronavirus relief fund

Twitter's co-founder and chief executive officer Jack Dorsey has announced that he is donating $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief fund.

According to Dorsey, the donation represented approximately 28 per cent of his fortune of approximately $3.9 billion.

The 43-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that he was donating square shares equivalent to the sum to a charitable fund, called Start Small, to ''fund global Covid-19 relief''.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020 ×

It is by far the biggest single donation to the global fight to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and comes with the pandemic spanning the globe and inflicting a heavy toll in lives and economic devastation on the United States.

Dorsey said that after the pandemic ends, the fund would focus on health and education for girls and "universal basic income" efforts.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has committed $30 million, the bulk of which is focused on efforts to create a treatment.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos has donated $100 million to food banks in the US to help those struggling with hunger during this period.

Apple's chief executive Tim Cook announced in March the company would donate medical supplies to Italy which has been hit hard by the virus.