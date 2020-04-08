Twitter chief Dorsey vows quarter of his fortune for coronavirus relief fund

File photo of Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter. Photograph:( Reuters )
It is by far the biggest single donation to the global fight to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Twitter's co-founder and chief executive officer Jack Dorsey has announced that he is donating $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief fund.
According to Dorsey, the donation represented approximately 28 per cent of his fortune of approximately $3.9 billion.
Also read: Nearly 2,000 coronavirus deaths in US in the last 24 hours: Report
The 43-year-old took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that he was donating square shares equivalent to the sum to a charitable fund, called Start Small, to ''fund global Covid-19 relief''.
I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz— jack (@jack) April 7, 2020
It is by far the biggest single donation to the global fight to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and comes with the pandemic spanning the globe and inflicting a heavy toll in lives and economic devastation on the United States.
Also read: Donald Trump accuses WHO of bias toward China, threatened to ‘put hold on’ US funding
Dorsey said that after the pandemic ends, the fund would focus on health and education for girls and "universal basic income" efforts.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has committed $30 million, the bulk of which is focused on efforts to create a treatment.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos has donated $100 million to food banks in the US to help those struggling with hunger during this period.
Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly. Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up. Today, I want to support those on the front lines at our nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica. Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it. Feeding America is the largest non-profit focused on food security. Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time. If you want to help, the link to Feeding America is in my bio. They’d be excited and grateful for donations of any size.
Apple's chief executive Tim Cook announced in March the company would donate medical supplies to Italy which has been hit hard by the virus.