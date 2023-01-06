‘Twindemic’: UK witnesses worst flu season in a decade, situation worsens as death toll rises

Britain is experiencing its worst flu season in ten years with emergency departments under tremendous stress, leading to hundreds of fatalities, according to the latest statistics.

The week before Christmas saw a 50 per cent increase in hospitalisations compared to the peak of the previous severe flu season, in 2017–18. Approximately 22,000 people died around that time, Daily Mail reported.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), flu admissions were 8.3 per 100,000 persons in the week ending January 1, down from 14.8 the week before -- the highest number in at least ten years.

With 61.8 per 100,000 for those 85 and older and 31.8 for those in the 75–84 age range, admissions remain higher for the older age groups. According to reports, since the swine flu outbreak in 2010–2011, the nation is on track to having its deadliest season.

NHS data states that hospitals in England saw an average of 995 Covid-infected patients during the week of January 2. In advance of another wave that is anticipated to be fueled by "the Kraken" version, hospital admissions for Covid have almost reached their peak, according to NHS data.

According to NHS stats, virus pressures plateaued in mid-December, when XBB-1.5 was initially discovered throughout Britain, and have been declining ever since. During the final week of 2022, flu admissions also fell sharply.

Experts expect the drop to be genuine amid the "twindemic" that has prompted demands for the reinstatement of restrictions from the pandemic era, including face masks and mass testing.

The week before Christmas, when pressure on the health service was at its highest, saw nearly 15,000 fatalities in England and Wales.

Health officials caution that despite the decline, the rate is still higher than it has ever been in the four winters prior.