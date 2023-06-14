Twelfth attempt to elect Lebanon's president fails

Lawmakers in Lebanon on Wednesday (June 14) were unable to elect a new president even after 12th attempt. A bitter political tussle between Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents is extending the protracted power vacuum in the country. The crisis hit country has already been without a president for more than seven months. Previous attempt to elect a president was held on January 19.

The vote for the presidency, reserved for a Maronite Christian under Lebanon's delicate sectarian power-sharing system, pitted the Hezbollah-backed Sleiman Frangieh against financial official Jihad Azour, who has mainly been endorsed by Christian and independent legislators.

However, neither of the two has enough support to push them across the line to become a president. Azour has garnered 59 votes and Frangieh has 51 per cent votes in the 128 seat parliament.

All lawmakers were present for the election. However, many left the chamber after they cast their ballots. Quorum was lost before a second round of voting.

"Enough passing the buck... for prolonging the vacuum," parliament speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement after the session.

"Only consensus and dialogue" will speed up the election of a president, he added, without immediately scheduling a new ballot.

Analysts said the vote risked further entrenching a political stalemate, dimming hopes of saving the economy after three years of meltdown.

"At this stage, the most likely scenario is a prolonged vacuum," analyst Karim Bitar said. Much needed reforms Global voices have urged Lebanese politicians to elect a presidential candidate who has support from across the political spectrum and one who can help the country carry out reforms post which billions of dollars in loans from abroad will be available.

On top of lacking a president, Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers for more than a year.

By convention, the premiership is reserved for a Sunni Muslim and the post of parliament speaker goes to a Shiite Muslim.

Hezbollah and its allies in past have repeatedly posted spoit ballots to disrupt the vote. They have then left so quorum was lost and a second round could not take place.

A similar tactic was adopted in the last presidential election. This move left Lebanon without a president for more than two years until Michel Aoun won in 2016.

Samy Gemayel, head of the Christian Kataeb party, called Wednesday's support for Azour an "uprising" against "diktats and threats", in reference to accusations Hezbollah is seeking to impose its preferred candidate.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.