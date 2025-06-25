/Turkish President Erdogan meets Trump on sidelines of NATO summit, hails Iran-Israel ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. During the dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, the two leaders emphasised on the importance of strengthening the deterrent power of the NATO alliance.

Erdogan hailed the Israel-Iran ceasefire and urged for ‘close dialogue’ to end the Russia-Ukraine war. The former "expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire achieved between Israel and Iran through President Trump's efforts, hoping it would be permanent, and emphasised the importance of close dialogue... in peacefully resolving the Russia-Ukraine war", a statement from the Turkish President’s office said.

On June 24, Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, countries that were embroiled in cross-border fighting. The announcement came a day after America struck nuclear facilities in Iran.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ended!”

He continued, "Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world."

Erdogan also took to his X account to share, “Both at the summit and in bilateral meetings, we will draw attention to the massacres perpetrated by the Netanyahu government against the Palestinian people. We appreciate and sincerely support any effort that will secure a ceasefire in the region and pave the way for lasting tranquility.”

He added, “Indeed, we welcomed with satisfaction the news received late last night that an agreement has been reached for a ceasefire between the parties. We call on all parties to fully adhere to the ceasefire. Our region cannot bear the burden of a war whose effects would be felt worldwide. Pulling hands off the trigger and giving diplomacy a chance to resolve conflicts is the most correct, beneficial, and rational approach.”