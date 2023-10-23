Turkey: Erdogan signs Sweden's NATO membership application, sends to parliament

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially submitted Sweden's NATO membership application to the Turkish parliament on Monday, his office said, bringing closer the possible end of a 17-month standoff.

"Sweden's NATO membership protocol was signed on October 23, 2023 by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and sent to the Grand National Assembly of Turkey," the presidency posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Turkey and Hungary are last two NATO members which are yet to ratify Sweden's membership application. Sweden moved away from its long-standing policy of non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine and made an application to join the alliance.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called Turkish presidency's announcement an "encouraging news"

"Welcome that President Erdoğan signed Sweden’s ratification protocol to NATO and submitted it to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. Parliamentary procedures will now commence. We are looking forward to becoming a member of NATO," his office posted on X. Welcome that President Erdoğan signed Sweden’s ratification protocol to NATO and submitted it to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye. Parliamentary procedures will now commence. We are looking forward to becoming a member of NATO. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) October 23, 2023 × As pressure to give its seal of approval grew on Turkey, Erdogan agreed at NATO summit in Vilnius in July that he would put ratification of Sweden's membership before Turkish parliament.

Finland, Sweden's neighbour which shares a border with Russia which had applied to join NATO at the same time, got membership in the month of April this year.

Erdogan had delayed approving Sweden's bid asking Stockholm to take actions on Quran desecrations in the country that have strained relations between the two countries.

Turkey alleges Sweden harbours outlawed Kurdish militants and has demanded their extradition.

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly)

