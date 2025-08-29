Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /World
Turkey cuts all trade ties with Israel: Ankara bars ships, aircraft from its territory amid tensions over Gaza war

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Aug 29, 2025, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 21:16 IST
This handout photograph taken and released by Turkish Foreign Ministry on August 29, 2025 in Ankara, shows Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan giving a speech at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Turkey announced on Friday (Aug 29) that it has decided to completely cut its commercial and economic ties with Israel, closing its airspace to Israeli aircraft. It has also barred Israeli vessels from using its ports and Turkish ships from entering Israeli ports. This comes as the diplomatic tensions between the two nations escalate amid the ongoing war in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the decision, warning that Israel’s military operation in the region could engulf the entire Middle East in a conflict. He also called for international measures against Israel and urged world powers to stop supporting Tel Aviv.

Also read | Houthi PM Ahmed al-Rahawi killed in Israeli strike on Yemen: Reports

“We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports. We do not allow their planes to enter our airspace,” Fidan told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara. He also said that the airspace was “closed to all aircraft carrying weapons (to Israel) and to Israel’s official flights.”

Last year in May, Israel severed direct trade ties with Israel, calling for a permanent ceasefire and immediate entry of aid into Gaza. In 2023, the two nations engaged in trade worth $7 billion.

Also read | Following ban on arms sale, UK bars Israeli officials from London’s major arms fair

Turkish media reported last week that a ban had been imposed on maritime traffic to and from Israel. While there were no official statements at that time, reports suggested that Israeli vessels were not allowed to dock in Turkey and Turkish vessels were not allowed to enter Israeli ports.

Ankara has long criticised the Israeli military operations in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, accusing him of committing “genocide” against Palestinians.

Watch | Israel Carries Out Strikes in Yemen During Houthi Leader's Speech

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

