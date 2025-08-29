/Turkey cuts all trade ties with Israel: Ankara bars ships, aircraft from its territory amid tensions over Gaza war

Turkey announced on Friday (Aug 29) that it has decided to completely cut its commercial and economic ties with Israel, closing its airspace to Israeli aircraft. It has also barred Israeli vessels from using its ports and Turkish ships from entering Israeli ports. This comes as the diplomatic tensions between the two nations escalate amid the ongoing war in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced the decision, warning that Israel’s military operation in the region could engulf the entire Middle East in a conflict. He also called for international measures against Israel and urged world powers to stop supporting Tel Aviv.

“We have completely cut off our trade with Israel. We do not allow Turkish ships to go to Israeli ports. We do not allow their planes to enter our airspace,” Fidan told a special parliamentary debate on Gaza in Ankara. He also said that the airspace was “closed to all aircraft carrying weapons (to Israel) and to Israel’s official flights.”

Last year in May, Israel severed direct trade ties with Israel, calling for a permanent ceasefire and immediate entry of aid into Gaza. In 2023, the two nations engaged in trade worth $7 billion.

Turkish media reported last week that a ban had been imposed on maritime traffic to and from Israel. While there were no official statements at that time, reports suggested that Israeli vessels were not allowed to dock in Turkey and Turkish vessels were not allowed to enter Israeli ports.

Ankara has long criticised the Israeli military operations in Gaza. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has likened Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, accusing him of committing “genocide” against Palestinians.

