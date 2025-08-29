/Following ban on arms sale, UK bars Israeli officials from London’s major arms fair

Following the ban on arms sales to Israel, the UK government has announced today that no Israeli official will be invited to the upcoming Defence & Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025, in London, citing Israel's continued escalation in Gaza. The UK had earlier suspended weapons export licences to Israel and imposed sanctions on two far-right ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

“The Israeli government’s decision to further escalate its military operation in Gaza is wrong…There must be a diplomatic solution to end this war now, with an immediate ceasefire, the return of the hostages and a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," read a statement from the British Government.

Notably, Israel's defence firms like Elbit Systems, Rafael, IAI, and Uvision will be present in one of the World's largest Defence Expos, starting from September 9 till September 12. Organised biennially by Clarion Defence System, it typically draws participation from delegations and industries from around the world.

Israel's Ministry of Defence confirmed that it will not operate its customary national pavilion in response to the exclusion and denounced such consideration, calling it inappropriate for a professional industry event.

This is not the first instance of Europeans protesting Israel's occupation and war in Gaza. Earlier in May, France prohibited the exhibition of some of the Israeli defence equipment, calling it 'offensive' for the Paris Air Show. France has also decided to recognise the statehood at the UN General Assembly in September 2025. This marks the first departure of a G7 country from Israel's support and recognition of Palestine.