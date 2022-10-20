'Truss on the brink': Several leaders call upon Truss to quit following 'chaos' in the country

A tumultuous day in Westminster has made the UK political scene worse. Suella Braverman resigned as home secretary on Wednesday while a Commons motion got all chaotic with allegations of "manhandling and bullying". Prime Minister Liz Truss's premiership has been hit by multiple jolts in the past few days and calls for her removal are gaining strength.

Some Tory MPs have even declared the Conservative Party "finished". One of them hit out at the "talentless people" who supported Truss for the post.

According to reports, Braverman offered to resign after admitting to accidentally leaking national security details.

"I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign," she wrote in a barely coded dig at Truss, whose disastrous mini-budget sparked financial turmoil. Braverman also talked of "concerns about the direction of this government". She even accused it of breaking manifesto pledges.

Braverman's departure, the sacking of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last Friday and a U-turn on most economic policies now mean that the PM is barely holding on to her seat.

British newspapers directly spoke of Truss's vulnerable position, using words like "utter chaos", "more turmoil", "broken" and "Truss on the brink".

A Conservative MP, speaking to BBC, said Liz Truss's position is "wholly untenable" and she needs to stand down "today".

Crispin Blunt said Truss should know that she needs to go and that she shouldn't have put herself up for the post in the first place.

Former Brexit minister Lord Frost in a piece in The Daily Telegraph also called for Liz Truss to go. He wrote that the PM "messed things up more badly than anyone could have imagined".

He further wrote that the Conservatives are conveying an image of "utter chaos".

"Too many voters will come to despise us if our primary wish seems to be to hang on to power whatever the price in terms of our principles and however it makes the country look."

Speaking to the BBC, Simon Hoare, a Conservative MP, said that Truss has "about 12 hours" to turn things around.

(With inputs from agencies)