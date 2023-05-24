Trump's hush-money trial to start just months before 2024 elections

Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan state court said on Tuesday (May 23) that the criminal, hush-money trial of former US president Donald Trump would begin on March 25, 2024. This means that the proceedings will take place amid Republican primaries to decide who would win the party's nomination to contest US presidential elections 2024. The actual election would be just months away at the time. Trump has already announced that he would contest elections.

In the hush-money case, Trump faces charges that he falsified business records to hide money he paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniel in 2026. Daniels claims Trump had an affair with her. Trump denies this.

Currently, Trump is fore-runner for the Republican nomination. Reuters reported citing sources that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to announce on Wednesday that he is seeking nomination from the Republican Party.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records.

The primary purpose of Tuesday's hearing was for Merchan to officially advise Trump of an order restricting him from disclosing certain evidence to third parties, including news outlets and on social media. At the start of the hearing, Merchan asked Trump if he had a copy of the order.

"Yes I do," said Trump.

He was wearing a striped red tie and blue suit as he sat next to his lawyer Todd Blanche and in front of US flags. The two were shown on at least four screens in Merchan's courtroom. Witnesses might be harassed, say prosecutors The restrictions on Trump concern grand jury minutes, witness statements, and other materials that prosecutors are required to turn over to the defense to prepare for trial.

According to prosecutors, the order was needed as Trump has history of attacks on social media. They said that there was a risk that witness might be harassed.

Trump would remain free to speak about most evidence in the case which comes from the defense, the judge said at a hearing earlier this month.

(With inputs from agencies)

