Trumps falling apart? Ivanka distances herself from Donald Trump to escape legal challenges

American mainstream media is rife with reports claiming that a major infighting has broken out within the powerful Trump family. Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, is reportedly distancing herself from her politician father to focus on her business career and to escape legal woes associated with the Trump family.

Noting one such instance of family infighting, the US media reported that Ivanka was absent from the event where Trump announced his reelection bid for the 2024 presidential elections. Legal challenges faced by Ivanka In the ongoing legal battle surrounding the Trump Organization's alleged fraudulent activities, Ivanka Trump has taken steps to distance herself from the $250 million fraud case brought by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Watch: Trump Organization found guilty on all charges in tax fraud × Currently named as a defendant alongside her brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as other executives at the company, Ivanka Trump recently moved to dismiss the services of lawyers representing her brothers and brought in her own legal team.

According to the complaint filed by Attorney General James, the Trump Organization is accused of misrepresenting property values on official records to gain financial benefits. While the complaint implicates Ivanka Trump, she argues that she was not directly involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

In a letter submitted to the judge overseeing the case on March 6, Ivanka Trump's new legal team requested a trial delay and emphasised that the complaint does not present any allegations of her involvement in creating, preparing, reviewing, or certifying her father's financial statements. Distancing efforts have come too late: Analysts However, legal analyst and attorney Andrew Lieb suggests that Ivanka Trump's efforts to distance herself from her family may have come too late. Although it appears logical from a legal standpoint, Lieb points out that her decision raises the possibility of conflict of interest issues within the family.

The move to bring in separate legal representation suggests that there might be ongoing infighting among the Trump family members involved in the case.