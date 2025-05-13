Trump ‘dreams’ for Saudi Arabia to join Abraham Accords: What they are and why Riyadh’s participation matters?

Prapti Upadhayay Written By Published: May 13, 2025, 18:19 IST | Updated: May 13, 2025, 18:19 IST

US President Donald Trump, during his foreign policy speech in Riyadh on Tuesday (13 May), said that he hoped that Saudi Arabia would soon join the Abraham Accords. Speaking at an investment summit on the first day of his Middle East trip, Trump said, “It’s my fervent hope, wish and even my dream that Saudi Arabia… will soon be joining the Abraham Accords.”

But he added that the kingdom would decide when the time is right, adding, “But you’ll do it in your own time.”

At present, Saudi Arabia is not ready to normalise relations with Israel, largely due to the ongoing war in Gaza and the lack of a concrete plan for a future Palestinian state by the current Israeli government.

The Abraham Accords are a series of agreements signed in 2020 to normalise relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and later Morocco and Sudan.

These deals allowed the countries involved to establish diplomatic ties, open direct flights, and build business relations. While seen as historic, the agreements were not full peace treaties, as these nations were not in active conflict with Israel. Instead, they formalised relationships that had already existed unofficially.

The accords are named after Abraham, a significant figure in Judaism, Islam, and Christianity. By invoking a shared spiritual ancestor, the name was meant to reflect unity and common ground between Jews and Arabs.

Arab nations had long refused to recognise Israel following its declaration of independence in 1948. However, over the years, shared interests such as security, economic growth, and concern over Iran led to discreet cooperation.

In July 2020, plans by Israel to annexe parts of the West Bank became the trigger for the UAE to start official talks. These talks, backed by the United States, led to an agreement in August. The deal was sweetened with a promise from Washington to sell 50 F-35 fighter jets to the UAE.

The UAE argued that the agreement would give it more influence to advocate for Palestinian rights. However many observers noted it marked a shift where Arab states might pursue their interests, even if it meant sidelining the Palestinian issue.

Shortly after the UAE deal, Bahrain also signed on. The formal signing took place on the White House lawn with Trump, Israeli officials, and representatives from both Gulf nations.

In the months that followed, Morocco and Sudan joined, too. In exchange, the US became the first country to recognise Morocco’s claim over Western Sahara and removed Sudan from its terrorism blacklist. Although Sudan signed the Abraham Accords Declaration in January 2021, it continued negotiations for a full agreement with Israel.

Below is the text of the Abraham Accords Declaration:

We, the undersigned, recognise the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom.

We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.

We believe that the best way to address challenges is through cooperation and dialogue and that developing friendly relations among States advances the interests of lasting peace in the Middle East and around the world .

We seek tolerance and respect for every person in order to make this world a place where all can enjoy a life of dignity and hope, no matter their race, faith or ethnicity.

We support science, art, medicine, and commerce to inspire humankind, maximize human potential and bring nations closer together.

We seek to end radicalization and conflict to provide all children a better future.

We pursue a vision of peace, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and around the world .