As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday under President Donald Trump, a congressional report has accused him of turning what was intended to be a bipartisan national celebration into an event centred on himself.

The report, released by House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Jared Huffman, is titled "From Vanity to Insanity: How the White House Cheated the American People Out of Their 250th Birthday." Committee Democrats spent several months investigating the planning of the celebrations using whistleblower accounts, internal documents, confidential sources, hearing testimony and written responses from government organisations.

America250 was replaced by Freedom 250

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Congress had created the America250 Commission in 2016 to organise a national celebration that would remain above politics and unite Americans regardless of political beliefs. According to the report, Trump instead sought to place himself at the centre of the anniversary celebrations by promoting his political agenda, personal projects and business interests.

The report says the America250 Commission did not agree to White House demands, prompting the administration to create Freedom 250 LLC to take charge of major anniversary events. According to Huffman, Freedom 250 was placed within the National Park Foundation, allowing it to use the charity's reputation and donor network while avoiding some of the transparency requirements that applied to America250.

Trump also signed an executive order making himself chair of the White House task force overseeing America's 250th birthday celebrations.

Report raises concerns over funding and events

The report points to several events that it says also celebrated Trump personally, including the Army's 250th military parade held on his birthday on June 14, 2025, and a UFC event on the White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026, under the Freedom 250 banner. It also highlights Trump's proposal to build a 250-foot-tall triumphal arch.

Freedom 250 is described as the public-private partnership behind several anniversary events, including a UFC fight outside the White House, a state fair on the National Mall, a July Fourth fireworks show opening with a Trump rally and the "Patriot Games," a high school athletic competition scheduled for August.

The report alleges that some donors believed they were contributing to the bipartisan America250 organisation but were instead given Freedom 250's bank details. It says that if these allegations are true, they could amount to wire fraud and charitable solicitation fraud under US federal and Washington, DC, law.

Freedom 250 reportedly offered sponsorship packages starting at $500,000 and exceeding $10 million. According to the report, these packages included a "historic photo opportunity" with President Trump.

The investigation also outlines how Freedom 250 effectively put a price tag on presidential access, circulating sponsorship packages starting at $500,000 and climbing above $10m for tiered recognition, culminating in a “historic photo opportunity” with Trump.



The report further alleges Freedom 250's CEO sought financial support from foreign governments, companies and wealthy individuals at the World Economic Forum in Davos. It adds that if foreign money ultimately benefited Trump's projects, it could violate the US Constitution's Foreign Emoluments Clause.