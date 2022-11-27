Trump tries to distance himself from Kanye, calls him 'seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black'

After their much-criticised dinner at Mar-a-Lago, the former United States president is now trying to distance himself from American rapper Ye a.k.a Kanye West.

As per a Rolling Stone report, the billionaire called Ye a "seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black".

The dinner has faced criticism not from Trump's opponents but also from people of his own party: the Republicans. The Republican governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson charged Trump with encouraging extremism.

Hutchinson told CNN "I don't think it's a good idea for a leader who's setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an avowed racist or anti-Semite

Reuters reports that the White House too slammed Trump, saying in a statement that "bigotry, hate, and antisemitism have absolutely no place in America — including at Mar-A-Lago."

In a video posted on his social media application 'Truth Social' Trump said that he met with Ye and "we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on 'Tucker Carlson.'

Trump also faced criticism for meeting Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist infamous for his white supremacist and antisemitic views during the interview.

As per the billionaire, he didn't know Fuentes and West had requested to meet alone but he showed up "with three people, two of which I didn't know."

Trump as per Daily Mail in the video posted on Truth Social defended himself by saying "So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed 'advice.''

Referring to the media reports as fake news, he said "I told him don't run for office, a total waste of time, can't win. Fake News went CRAZY!'.

However, in a video posted after the dinner, West claimed Trump was"really impressed" by the white supremacist.(With inputs from agencies)

