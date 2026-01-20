/Trump tries to arm-twist Macron into joining Gaza peace board, threatens 200% tariffs on French wines, champagnes

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 19) threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron’s intentions to decline his invitation to join his Board of Peace. Initially proposed to oversee the rebuilding of the war-torn territory of Gaza, the charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory.

“I’ll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump warned, referring to Macron.

AFP reported, citing a source close to Macron, that France “does not intend to answer favourably” to the invitation sent by the US president. The board’s charter “goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza”, the source added.

