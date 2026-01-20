Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump tries to arm-twist Macron into joining Gaza peace board, threatens 200% tariffs on French wines, champagnes

Trump tries to arm-twist Macron into joining Gaza peace board, threatens 200% tariffs on French wines, champagnes

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 11:56 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 12:00 IST
Trump tries to arm-twist Macron into joining Gaza peace board, threatens 200% tariffs on French wines, champagnes

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Trump threatened 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne after Macron signalled he may reject an invite to Trump’s Board of Peace, escalating US-France tensions.

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 19) threatened 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron’s intentions to decline his invitation to join his Board of Peace. Initially proposed to oversee the rebuilding of the war-torn territory of Gaza, the charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory.

“I’ll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes. And he’ll join. But he doesn’t have to join,” Trump warned, referring to Macron.

AFP reported, citing a source close to Macron, that France “does not intend to answer favourably” to the invitation sent by the US president. The board’s charter “goes beyond the sole framework of Gaza”, the source added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump also confirmed that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin earlier reported the invitation to join the Board of Peace. “Yes, he’s been invited,” Trump told reporters in Florida when asked whether Putin has been invited to join the body.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics