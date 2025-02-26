US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb 26) threatened to sue "dishonest" authors and media outlets that use anonymous sources.

Trump said he would sue them to find out whether or not these "anonymous sources" even exist, adding that "largely they do not".

Trump has made suing people a key part of his brand since he became the US president in January. This time, he is aiming at the common practice of books and news stories using unnamed sources.

"As a President who is being given credit for having the Best Opening Month of any President in history, quite naturally, here come the Fake books and stories with the so-called “anonymous,” or “off the record,” quotes. At some point I am going to sue some of these dishonest authors and book publishers, or even media in general, to find out whether or not these “anonymous sources” even exist, which they largely do not," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

He claimed that these authors and media are made up of "defamatory fiction", adding that a big price should be paid for this blatant dishonesty.

"I’ll do it as a service to our Country. Who knows, maybe we will create some NICE NEW LAW!!!," he stressed.

This move by the US president comes after the publication of a new expose by journalist Michael Wolff that has Trump and his team livid.

The book also said that after surviving an assassination attempt last summer during the election campaign, Trump "seemed possibly on the verge of cracking" unable to finish sentences and flying into rages that were stunning even for the famously thin-skinned former reality TV star.

Lastly, the White House is skirmishing early and often with the news media as Trump presses relentlessly for his hard-right agenda targeting immigrants.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Trump administration broke decades-old tradition by announcing that the White House itself will decide which media get close access to the president in confined quarters, including the Oval Office, as part of the press tool.

(With inputs from agencies)