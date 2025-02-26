As a part of US President Donald Trump's broader immigration crackdown, his administration is set to roll out an online registry of illegal immigrants that would require them to submit their personal information and fingerprints.

Under the new requirement, any foreigner 14 years old or above who hasn't previously been fingerprinted or registered by the US government must join the registry and update their current address if they have been in the country for more than 30 days. Those who fail to comply may face fines of up to $5,000, prison time, and deportation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“Aliens in this country illegally face a choice,” read a memo from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on the incoming policy. “They can return home and follow the legal process to come to the United States or they can deal with the consequences of continuing to violate our laws.”

Currently, undocumented migrants present in the country are considered to be in violation of civil immigration laws, rather than criminal laws. Nevertheless, they may still be subject to detention and deportation proceedings.

The proposed registry seeks to identify and track undocumented immigrants who have not previously interacted with the US government, such as those who have not applied for asylum or a work permit, in order to bring them to the attention of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Once an alien has registered and appeared for fingerprinting (unless waived), DHS will issue evidence of registration, which aliens over the age of 18 must carry and keep in their possession at all times,” read a notice on the US Citizens and Immigration Services website posted on Tuesday (Feb 25).

“It is the legal obligation of all unregistered aliens (or previously registered children who turn 14 years old) in the United States to comply with these requirements,” the notice continues. “Failure to comply will result in criminal and civil penalties, up to and including misdemeanour prosecution and the payment of fines.”

'Protecting the American People Against Invasion'

Trump's executive order, titled "Protecting the American People Against Invasion," directed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish a registry under Section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and “ensure that failure to comply is treated as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.”

“Most aliens in the United States have already registered, as required by law,” according to US Citizens and Immigration Services. “However, a significant number of aliens present in the United States have had no direct way in which to register and meet their obligation under INA 262.”

“In order that unregistered aliens may comply with their duty under INA 262, USCIS is establishing a new form and process by which they may register. No alien will have an excuse for failure to comply with this law.”

The agency highlights that “registration is not an immigration status, and registration documentation does not establish employment authorization or any other right or benefit under the INA or any other US law.”

(With inputs from agencies)