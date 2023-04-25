Trump and Medvedev take shots at Biden after he announces 2024 re-election bid

Former President Donald Trump released an over four-minute video response to President Joe Biden's announcement that he will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump took aim at his "damage" and warned that Biden has brought the world to the brink of World War III.

"Biden has totally humiliated our nation on the world stage," Trump said in the four minute 24 seconds message. "Joe Biden has led us to the very brink of World War III."

Biden launched his re-election bid for president with a video in which he promised protection against right-wing extremists and highlighted the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by the supporters of Trump.

Earlier on Monday, Trump took a dig at Biden, saying that "it is almost inconceivable that Biden would even think of running for reelection".

Biden released a video announcing his bid in which he asked voters to extend the run of America’s oldest president for another four years and give him more time to "finish this job".

The three-minute video comes on the four-year anniversary of Biden's 2019 announcement declaring that he is running for the White House.

“We — you and I — together we’re turning things around and we’re doing it in a big way,” Biden said. “It’s time to finish the job. Finish the job.”

Meanwhile, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev also attacked Biden, calling him a senile and "desperate grandpa".

"Biden has taken his decision. A desperate grandpa," Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

"If I was in the place of the US military I would quickly produce a fake briefcase with fake nuclear codes in case he wins so as to avoid irreparable consequences."

But his age makes his re-election bid a historic and risky gamble for the Democratic Party. Americans are concerned since a prospective second term would mean that Biden will be 86 by the end of the term. His approval ratings stood at just 39 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on April 19.

About half of US Democrats don't want Biden to seek re-election, saying that he is too old to run, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The three-day opinion poll completed on Monday, a day before Biden announced his re-election bid, showed that the American public is not interested in seeing a repeat of the battle between Biden and Trump. About two-thirds of respondents overall don't either to run again in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

