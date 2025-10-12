/Trump, Sisi invite Indian PM Modi for Gaza peace summit to be held in Egypt: Report

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Gaza “peace summit” set to be held in Egypt on October 13. According to reports in the media, Modi has got an invite from US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to attend the event aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip. However, an official confirmation is awaited from the Prime Minister or his office.

According to the Indian Express, Modi got a last minute invite from both the leaders on Saturday to attend the meet.

The peace summit to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon, under the joint chairmanship of Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Trump will see the participation of more than 20 countries with India being one of them.

“The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new page of regional security and stability,” read the statement by spokesperson of the Egyptian President.

“This summit comes in light of US President Donald Trump’s vision to achieve peace in the region, and his relentless quest to end conflicts around the world,” the statement further read.