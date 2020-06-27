Trump signs executive order to protect statues; makes it Twitter-official

The US President Donald Trump claims to have signed a "very strong" executive order to protect the statues and monuments from vandalism.

"I just had the privilege of signing a very strong executive order protecting American monuments, memorials and statues -- and combatting recent criminal violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our great country!" Trump tweeted.

I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence. Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020 ×

The tweet came after Trump tweeted a 'wanted' poster claiming he will be punishing the protestors who tried to vandalise the statue of former US President Andrew Jackson, which is housed in the park opposite the White House.

Also read| Trump issues 'wanted' poster for people who vandalized statues

The Veterans' Memorial Preservation Act passed in 2003 already empowers authorities to impose fines and a jail term of up to 10 years for "attempts to injure or destroy, any structure, plaque, statue or other monument on public property commemorating the service of any person or persons in the armed forces of the US."

The President has, even in the past, expressed his displeasure over toppling of statues of the 'racist' leaders.

While the President has made it Twitter-official that he has signed an executive order, the White House has not yet announced any details about the order.

Trump has expressed his opposing thoughts regarding the 'Black Lives Matter' protest several times in the recent past, after protests broke out in the US due to the killing of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, by a White policeman.

(With inputs from agencies)