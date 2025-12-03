Trump says US will launch lethal land strikes in Latin America 'very soon,' Hegseth vows boat strikes 'only just begun'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 2) signalled that his administration could start its campaign of lethal strikes against alleged drug traffickers "on land" very soon. This shift would mark a major escalation of US counter-narcotics operations across Latin America. It comes as the same day Trump's Secretary of War Pete Hegseth insisted that the US had "only just begun" targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats.

When will the US start land strikes in Latin America?

When asked about recent US strikes on suspected drug boats, Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting that the next phase is already in motion. "We're going to start doing those strikes on land, too," he said. However, he did not give a timeline or specify potential targets, but made clear the scope would be broad. "You know, the land is much easier ... And we know the routes they take. We know everything about them. We know where they live. We know where the bad ones live. And we're going to start that very soon, too."