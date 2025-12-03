Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /World
Trump says US will launch lethal land strikes in Latin America 'very soon,' Hegseth vows boat strikes 'only just begun'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 03, 2025, 08:36 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 08:36 IST
US President Donald Trump, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Photograph: (Combination created using images from AFP)

Story highlights

Trump said the US is preparing to launch land strikes against alleged drug traffickers across Latin America, calling it the next phase of his campaign after boat attacks. Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Dec 2) signalled that his administration could start its campaign of lethal strikes against alleged drug traffickers "on land" very soon. This shift would mark a major escalation of US counter-narcotics operations across Latin America. It comes as the same day Trump's Secretary of War Pete Hegseth insisted that the US had "only just begun" targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats.

When will the US start land strikes in Latin America?

When asked about recent US strikes on suspected drug boats, Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting that the next phase is already in motion. "We're going to start doing those strikes on land, too," he said. However, he did not give a timeline or specify potential targets, but made clear the scope would be broad. "You know, the land is much easier ... And we know the routes they take. We know everything about them. We know where they live. We know where the bad ones live. And we're going to start that very soon, too."

Trump insisted that Venezuela was not necessarily the only country that would be targeted by these land strikes. Any country where illicit drugs are produced or trafficked is "subject to attack," he said, singling out Colombia.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

