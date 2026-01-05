/Trump says 'US in charge' but Rubio insists 'America will only enforce oil quarantine’ - Who actually is running Venezuela

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jan 4) insisted that his country is "in charge" of Venezuela after the capturing of former President Nicolas Maduro. This comes after Trump declared that the US will run the country and fix the badly broken oil infrastructure and “start making money for the country.” However, it comes in contrast with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who said that Washington does not plan to take on a day-to-day governing role in Venezuela. Meanwhile, Venezuela has already Delcy Rodríguez is the acting President of the country and formed a commission to seek the return of Maduro. So, who exactly is “running” Venezuela?

What Trump said?

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "We're dealing with the people who just got sworn in. Don't ask me who’s in charge because I'll give you an answer and it'll be very controversial. Pressed on what he meant, Trump said: "It means we're in charge." On Dec 3, after the capture of Maduro, Trump had said, "Washington will run Venezuela until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” He also said that “very large United States oil companies” would move into Venezuela to “fix the badly broken… oil infrastructure and start making money for the country.”

What Rubio said?

Speaking to various news channels after US strike on Venezuela, Rubio said that Washington will continue the oil quarantine on Venezuela. "We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see that there will be changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also so that they stop the drug trafficking." Rubio clarified that Trump's intent had been misunderstood, stating, “The whole foreign policy apparatus thinks everything is Libya, everything is Iraq, everything is Afghanistan. This is not the Middle East. And our mission here is very different. This is the Western Hemisphere.” He also said that it is not a war against Venezuela, but a war against drug trafficking organisations.

What acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez said?

Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez urged for 'dialogue and not war'.' She also said that she wishes for "balanced and respectful" relationship with the United States. "We consider it a priority to move toward a balanced and respectful relationship between the US and Venezuela," Rodriguez said. She added that Venezuela is committed to peace and peaceful coexistence and invited the US government to work together within the framework of international law.

Rodríguez further said, “President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolás Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now. This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together.”