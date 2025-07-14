US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jul 13) said that negotiations over a Gaza ceasefire were ongoing and expressed hope for progress "over the next week". His statement comes even as Israeli airstrikes the same day killed more than 40 Palestinians, including children in Gaza, and as Qatari-mediated talks remained deadlocked. "Gaza – we are talking, and hopefully we're going to get that straightened out over the next week," Trump told reporters, echoing optimism he had previously voiced on July 4. But on the ground, there seem to be little to no signs of a breakthrough.

Israeli strikes kill children collecting water

As per Gaza's civil defence agency, 43 Palestinians were killed on Sunday alone, including 11 people at a market in Gaza City and eight children at a water distribution point in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Israel, meanwhile, said it was targeting an Islamic Jihad member but admitted that due to a technical error, "the munition fell dozens of metres from the target". The nation also said that "The incident is under review" and reports of casualties were being examined.

Israel says '150 terror targets' struck as truce talks falter

AFP reports that Israel, in a statement, said that its military jets "struck more than 150 terror targets". It also released drone footage showing airstrikes and rising plumes of smoke. Israel's intensifying campaign comes amid growing scrutiny of civilian casualties and escalating humanitarian concerns. Gaza's death toll now exceeds 58,026, most of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The UN has called the figures reliable.

