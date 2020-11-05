Trump says all states recently claimed by Biden will be legally challenged

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden, making his third run at the White House, was tantalizingly close to victory on Thursday as President Donald Trump sought to stave off defeat with scattershot legal challenges.

President Donald Trump said that his campaign will legally challenge all the States recently claimed by Biden for voter fraud and State Election Fraud.

In his tweet, President said, "All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof - just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!"

The development comes as Biden is leading with 264 electoral votes and need a win in just any of one out of 4 key battleground states to meet 270-mark and claim the presidency.

