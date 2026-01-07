/Trump’s Greenland ambition alarms Europe; France, allies push back against US' takeover threat

France said on Wednesday it is working with allies in response to the United States' ​threat to take over Greenland, as ⁠Europe sought to address the ambitions of US President Donald Trump in the region. A US military move to seize Greenland from Denmark, a longtime ally, would jolt the NATO alliance and further strain relations between Trump ‌and European ‌leaders.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said the issue would be discussed later in the day with his German and Polish counterparts. "We want to take action, but we want to do so together with our European partners," he said on France Inter radio.

Leaders from major European countries and Canada have also voiced strong support for Greenland, stressing that the Arctic territory belongs to its people. Their statements came after Trump renewed his push to assert US control over the island, according to a report by Reuters.

Denmark has failed to adequately safeguard Greenland

Trump has again argued that Greenland is important to US military interests and claimed Denmark has failed to adequately safeguard it. The ‍idea, first raised during his initial term in 2019, has resurfaced, with the White House confirming on Tuesday that Trump is exploring ways to acquire Greenland, which include the possible use of military force, despite firm opposition from Europe.

Barrot also indicated that a US military operation had been ruled out by a top US official. "I myself was on the phone yesterday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (...) who confirmed that ‍this was not the approach taken ... he ruled out the possibility of an invasion (of Greenland)," he said.