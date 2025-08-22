/Trump's efforts in vain? Russia says 'no meeting planned' between Putin, Zelensky

Despite pressure from the US, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that no meeting has been planned between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Russia's Minister Lavrov accused Zelensky of refusing several principles necessary for peace.

Lavrov said that the Ukrainian president was presented with several principles and said "no" to everything.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday there was "no meeting planned" between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents, despite US attempts to organise the summit.

"There is no meeting planned," he said in an interview with US broadcaster NBC News, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "ready to meet with Zelensky when the agenda would be ready for a summit".

In an interview with NBC, Lavrov said that at this moment, no meeting is planned between Russian and Ukrainian leaders, but added that Putin is ready to meet Zelensky "when a summit is prepared".

“President Trump suggested, after Anchorage, several points which we share, and on some of them, we agreed to be…to show some flexibility,” he said, referring to the Aug. 15 meeting with Putin in Alaska.

Lavrov continued that when Trump brought those issues to the meeting in the US, it was very clear to everybody that there are several principles which Washington believes must be accepted, including "no NATO membership, discussion of territorial issues".

The Trump administration has been pushing to secure a summit between the two leaders, following his meeting with both of them individually.

Russia, on the one side, has expressed no rush for any meeting with Zelensky, but the Ukrainian president has asked to meet Putin in person, to bring an end to the war.

Not just this, Russia also launched one of its biggest aerial attacks on Ukraine, including an attack on an American electronics facility.