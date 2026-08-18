/Trump's approval rating drops to 33%, lowest of his presidency amid growing war concerns: Poll

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest point of his current presidency, while a large majority of Americans believe the US war with Iran could continue for an extended period, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Monday. The poll found that only 33% of respondents approved of Trump’s performance as president, while 64% disapproved. His approval rating dropped from 35% in an earlier poll conducted this month and is now tied with the lowest level recorded during his first term, reached in December 2017.

Trump returned to the White House in 2025 with approval from just under half of Americans. His standing has weakened this year following his decision to launch strikes against Iran alongside Israel. The conflict has disrupted roughly one-fifth of global oil trade, sending gasoline prices higher and increasing pressure on US households. The economic impact could also create political problems for Trump and Republican candidates seeking to protect their congressional majorities in the November midterm elections.

Trump had campaigned on controlling inflation and avoiding prolonged military conflicts. He initially suggested that the confrontation with Iran could be resolved within a few weeks. However, Iran has continued to resist, while disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have kept much of the global oil trade under pressure despite signs that the fighting has cooled. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey, 80% of Americans, including 87% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans, believe US involvement in Iran will go on for an extended period of time. Only 16% expect the conflict to end within a few weeks.

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Speaking at a political rally in Garden City, New York, on Friday, Trump defended the costs associated with the conflict, saying that paying a tiny little bit more for your gasoline was worthwhile to prevent a very evil country from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon has been one of the reasons Trump has cited for the military action. Throughout the conflict, Trump has repeatedly shifted between warnings of further escalation and statements suggesting that a peace agreement could be close. Yet the latest poll indicates that public support for the war remains limited.

Only about one in five Americans believe the war has been worth the cost, while just half of Republicans share that view, according to Reuters/Ipsos. The conflict and rising gasoline prices are increasingly worrying Republicans as they prepare for the November 3 elections. The party faces a difficult task in defending its narrow House majority, while Democrats are becoming more optimistic about their chances of making gains in both chambers of Congress.

Economic concerns are particularly significant. Reuters/Ipsos polling this month found that voters now favour Democrats over Republicans on economic management for the first time in roughly a decade. In the latest survey, 38% of voters said Democrats would do a better job handling the economy, compared with 35% who preferred the Republican approach. Democrats also received an advantage when voters were asked which party was better equipped to address the rising cost of living.

Immigration remains an area where Republicans maintain an advantage, although that lead has narrowed substantially during Trump’s current term. About 40% of registered voters said Republicans have the better approach to immigration policy, compared with 38% who favored Democrats. The two-point Republican advantage is the smallest recorded during Trump’s current presidency. Republicans held a 26-point lead on the issue in January 2025.