/Trump reveals he has talked to Putin recently, says Russian prez doesn't want to meet Zelensky because...

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Aug 25) said that he spoke again with Russian President Vladimir Putin, days after his Washington meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders. Trump was last known to have called Putin on August 18, during his White House talks with Zelensky and European counterparts. Asked by reporters if there had been further contact, Trump confirmed: “Yes, I have.” After his August 18 call, Trump announced that Putin had agreed to a direct meeting with Zelensky, but Moscow has since denied such plans. Pressed on why Putin was reluctant, Trump replied bluntly: “Because he doesn’t like him.”

Good conversation with Putin

When asked about how the latest bout of communication with Putin went, Trump told reporters, "Every conversation I have with him is a good conversation," but said that he was "very angry" about the fact that after good conversations, "a bomb is loaded up into Kyiv or someplace".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Responding to questions about why Putin was avoiding meeting Zelensky, Trump simply said, "Because he doesn't like him,". Even so, Trump insisted a deal to end the war was still within reach. “I think we’re going to get the war done,” he said.

US and European allies agree to work towards a "lasting" settlement

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday spoke with Ukraine’s foreign minister and counterparts from Britain, France, Finland, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the EU. According to the State Department, the group agreed to keep working toward "continue cooperation in diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end through a lasting negotiated settlement."

What about Ukraine's security guarantees?