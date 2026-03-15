'I’m hearing he’s not alive...': Trump raises doubts about Supreme Leader Mojtaba's wellbeing, rules out Iran war deal for now

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 14) has ruled out any possibility of talks with the Iranians after claiming that Iran wants to make a deal. He also raised doubts about the wellbeing of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, while also saying that reports of his death is a rumour. Once again, Trump suggested that he has people in mind who can lead the Islamic Republic but did not provide any names. This comes even as Iran said that it is not ready to talk to the Americans, accusing them of betrayal for attacking in the middle of the nuclear talks and stating clearly that its Supreme Leader was wounded but is now stable.

What Trump said about deal with Iran?

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In a phone interview to NBC News, Trump said, “Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet.” He explained that the agreement would need to be “very solid” for Americans to agree with it. When asked what should be the terms of the agreement, he responded, “I don’t want to say that to you,” he said. This comes after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Mar 12, in a post on X, wrote that the war will only end after three conditions will be met - namely - recognition of Islamic Republic's legitimate rights, payment of reparations and firm international guarantees against future aggression. Trump had described Iran as a “tough country”, and declared victory in the war but provided no evidence of the claims.

What Trump said about Mojtaba Khamenei?

About the health of new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, Trump said, “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him. I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender.” However, within minutes the US president described reports of his death as “a rumour.” Days after stating that he has three good options for the future ruler of Iran, he hinted the same on Saturday, but did not reveal any names. "We have people that are living that would be great leaders for the future of the country,” Trump said.

Trump's remarks about new Iranian Supreme Leader comes after US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday (Mar 13) claimed, “Iranian leadership are desperate and hiding, gone underground, like that rat used to do. We know the new so-called, not-so-supreme leader (Mojtaba Khamenei) is wounded and likely disfigured.”

What Iran said about Mojtaba's health?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (Mar 14) said that there was "no problem" with the Islamic Republic's new Supreme Leader. "There is no problem with the new supreme leader. He sent his message yesterday, and he will perform his duties," Araghchi told MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin, AFP reported. On March 11, Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of President Masoud Pezeshkian, said that Mojtaba was “safe and sound.”

Moreover, contrary to Western media reports about him being in coma, on Thursday (Mar 12), Mojtaba issued his first public speech. He said Iran will not hesitate to take revenge for the crimes committed by the enemy and mentioned the Minab school massacre. He warned the Gulf countries to close the American bases. He also said Iran had only targeted US bases in neighbouring countries and urged them to determine their position regarding the "aggressors and the killers of our people."

What Western media claimed about Mojtaba?

A section of the western media claimed that Mojtaba, the new Supreme Leader is in a coma and lost one leg. The Sun, which first reported it, quoting a source in Tehran, and the UK media, which amplified it, claimed that it had gained information from the hospital - the Sina University Hospital - where Mojtaba is reportedly being treated after being injured in an US-Israeli airstrike. The report quoted the unnamed source saying that the section of the hospital building has been sealed off with huge security present at the scene. The source also named the doctor looking after him as Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi, who is Iran's top trauma surgeon and also the Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education. “One or two of his legs have been cut off. His liver or stomach has also ruptured. He is apparently in a coma as well," The Sun reported.